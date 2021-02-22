Shaffer Team provides decades of realty experience, pressure-free consultations to buyers and sellers

Staff portrait of the Shaffer Team, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Shaffer Team Real Estate, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When it comes to buying and selling in a highly competitive housing market, the guidance of experienced real estate professionals like the Shaffer Team can make all the difference.

Team leader Nate Shaffer said that his listing and buyer specialists excel at understanding what people’s goals are and helping them reach those goals in the form of real estate. Whether their clients are empty nesters ready to downsize their primary home, investors on the hunt for vacation rental properties or landowners with acres of prime development potential, the Shaffer Team has shared their expertise with many satisfied buyers and sellers.

Shaffer promises a thoughtful and highly personalized real estate experience that clients will not only remember but also recommend.

“Most of our business at this point is referrals,” he said. “Our percentage of repeat customers and people who want to share their experience is very high.”

The Shaffer Team has been nominated by the community in the Real Estate Team category of the Best of Southern Utah 2021. Final voting begins Monday and continues through March 8.

Shaffer said that the greater St. George area has always been an extremely attractive place to live and ranks among Utah’s fastest-growing communities. This growth has only been accelerated by the events of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a shift in workplace dynamics that has allowed more people to do business remotely than ever before, and the local economy remains strong.

It’s for these reasons that Shaffer said there’s never been a better time to sell in Southern Utah. A tidal wave of prospective buyers has created an overwhelming demand for established homes, new construction and undeveloped lots. Property owners are able to sell their homes for more than they ever thought possible, and many sellers are receiving offers above listing price. The supply simply can’t meet the demand, which he anticipates will continue for the foreseeable future.

Shaffer said the current market allows realtors to negotiate better terms for sellers – for example, if they need to stay in their home for a couple of weeks after closing while they wait for a new build to be finished. The Shaffer Team seeks out multiple prospective buyers to find one with terms that match the seller’s needs as they make the transition to their next home, and coordinate showings to fit their schedule.

The downside of this red-hot seller’s market is the scarcity of available properties. Shaffer said that about 1,500 homes are typically on the market in the late winter and early spring. Currently, however, there are just over 300. For sellers wanting to capitalize on soaring property values but stay in the area, options are limited.

“It’s hard to find a replacement home,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition.”

With bidding wars more likely to end in disappointment, buyers need a competitive edge as well, and Shaffer said his team has access to the newest listings and can also target homes not yet on the market that match their clients’ interests.

The Shaffer Team employs two listing specialists and four buyer specialists to guide clients through the process from beginning to end. It’s a one-stop shop, Shaffer said.

“We’ll take care of our clients all the way through until we know they’re good to go,” he added.

Shaffer said that his team is held in high regard for their ability to provide a thorough consultation that illustrates all of the pros, cons and options a client may have, without any pressure to commit to buying or listing. They strive to operate as professional real estate consultants – not salespeople.

“We enjoy the opportunity to just sit and discuss a person’s situation with their property and how that property relates to their life,” he said. “We don’t have to get a listing tomorrow to meet with somebody.”

To schedule a no-pressure, cost-free consultation with the Shaffer Team, call 435-200-1991.

