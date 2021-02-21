28 train cars derail in Millard County

Derailed train cars in Millard County, Utah, Feb. 20, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Millard County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

MILLARD COUNTY — A freight train was derailed Saturday while traveling through Millard County.

FOX 13 reports that around 4:30 p.m., 28 train cars were derailed, according to a Union Pacific Railroad Company spokesperson. Some toppled completely.

According to Millard County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Union Pacific tracks along state Route 257, near milepost 25, about 12 miles north of the Beaver County border.

Six of the train’s cars were carrying flammable liquids, and others contained flour and condiments.

There were no injuries or casualties as a result.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

