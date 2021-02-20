Mesquite Police arrest Arizona man who left drugs ‘in plain view’ of parked car

File photo of Mesquite Police Department vehicle, Mesquite, Nev., Aug. 9, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Suspected drugs left in plain view in a parked car led to the arrest of an Arizona man by Mesquite Police last Sunday.

Around 9 a.m., Sunday, Mesquite Police officers responded to the report of a “suspicious vehicle with an adult male sleeping inside” that was in the parking lot of a bank according to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department.

Once they arrived, officers found “dangerous drugs in plain view on the front passenger seat” of the car, according to the press release.

Officers proceeded to wake up 58-year-old Ralph Peter Twitchell of Gilbert, Arizona, and upon confirming he wasn’t under any medical distress, arrested him for the suspected drugs found on the passenger seat.

A search of Twitchell and his car, after it was impounded, resulted in the discovery of several bags of suspected methamphetamine, scales and a glass pipe.

“The amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia recovered indicated to officers that Twitchell was intending to sell the individual bags of methamphetamine,” the police release states.

Twitchell was subsequently charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He has since been taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

