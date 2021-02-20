Utah has $1.5 billion budget surplus

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers didn’t sing “We’re in the Money” as they walked into a news conference to announce new revenue projections, but they could have.

Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, Utah, June 20, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

Fox13Now reports an announcement from senators, representatives and the governor’s office showed the state is bringing in $427 million more than they expected.

One more thing: they already expected about $1.1 billion extra dollars to spend during the legislative session. If you left your calculator in the car, that adds up to $1.5 billion extra dollars to spend.

But Sen. Jerry Stevenson, a Republican from Layton who chairs the Appropriations Committee, responsible for the state budget, says the good news comes with headaches.

“What it means for the budget is we really have a lot of work cut out for us in the next few weeks,” Stevenson said.

Lawmakers have requested twice as much money as they have to spend.

