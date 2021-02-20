Utah has $1.5 billion budget surplus

Stock image. | St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers didn’t sing “We’re in the Money” as they walked into a news conference to announce new revenue projections, but they could have.

Fox13Now reports an announcement from senators, representatives and the governor’s office showed the state is bringing in $427 million more than they expected.

One more thing: they already expected about $1.1 billion extra dollars to spend during the legislative session. If you left your calculator in the car, that adds up to $1.5 billion extra dollars to spend.

But Sen. Jerry Stevenson, a Republican from Layton who chairs the Appropriations Committee, responsible for the state budget, says the good news comes with headaches.

“What it means for the budget is we really have a lot of work cut out for us in the next few weeks,” Stevenson said.

Lawmakers have requested twice as much money as they have to spend.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by MAX ROTH, Fox13Now.com.

For a complete list of contacts for Southern Utah representatives and senators, click here.

Check out all of St. George News’ coverage of the 2021 Utah Legislature here.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station