Dec. 23, 1945 – Jan. 25, 2021

A resident of Henderson, Nevada for almost 30 years; Johnny Joe Hernandez Sr. had just relocated to Cedar City, Utah with his wife Mary Ellen Hernandez Sr. He was 75 years old and passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1945 in El Paso, Texas to Sabino Hernandez and Elisa Lujan Hernandez. He was married to Mary Ellen Hernandez Sr. on Jan. 9, 1965 in El Paso, Texas.

Educated up until the eighth grade, he was in the autobody industry most of his life. He was also in construction and later in life he owned his own carpet cleaning business before retiring in 2017.

He liked to do woodworking, being outside and spending time with family. He also liked to go and travel to visit his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Hernandez Sr., Cedar City, Utah; Johnny Hernandez Jr., his spouse, Connie Hernandez Jr. and their three children and two great-grandchildren, Hemet, California; Joe Hernandez and his spouse Sylvia Hernandez and their four children; and six great-grandchildren who also reside in southern California, Annette Hernandez-Shore and her spouse Deven Shore, their two children; sisters, Carmen Gomez and Dee Hernandez; brothers, Reuben Hernandez, Tony Hernandez and Manuel Hernandez.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on their behalf at Spilsbury Mortuary.

Family and friends are invited to view the memorial service online, please click on http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/login/48385 use password JJH2021.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.