ST. GEORGE — Some things just go perfect together, like cheesy bread and marinara sauce, pizza and a fire oven…and “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke and his fiancé Whitnie Buck.

In this episode, the engaged duo visit Blaze Pizza to create their perfect pizza and get a little cheesy.

Join Sheldon and Whitnie at Blaze Pizza on episode 77 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above

At Blaze Pizza, it’s all about choice. Choose from a wide variety of signature pizzas or become a pizza artist and choose your own.

“You get to choose. That’s the beauty of it all. You choose your pizza. You’re a part of the creation process. You become a creator,” Demke said.

And while Buck chose the sauce and toppings for her perfect pizza – white sauce with pesto and all veggies on top – Demke was all eyes on his blushing bride-t0-be.

Well, her and Blaze Pizza’s newest menu item: cheesy bread.

“It’s everything you want in cheesy bread,” Demke said.

Blaze’s freshly made dough topped with whole-milk mozzarella cheese, a dash of oregano and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil baked up and served with the diner’s signature red sauce make the cheesy bread the perfect treat to share with someone you love.

“It is so delicious,” Buck said.

Blaze Pizza owner and operator Brian Booth said the cheesy bread is quickly becoming one of the most exciting menu items.

“It’s a fast mover here,” he said.

Booth has been with the fast-dining franchise since they opened their first location in Las Vegas in 2015. It is a company he loves to work with, and he said he was excited to invite the Southern Utah community to come be their dining guests.

Blaze Pizza has an app that lets frequent diners earn points toward free food, including free pizzas. They also have convenient online ordering and curbside pickup for when you want that pizza blazing fast.

What’s on the Menu: Blaze Pizza | Sponsored by Camping World.

Resources

Blaze Pizza | Address: 740 W. Telegraph St., Washington City | Telephone: 435-466-1035 | Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Website.

Additional location: 1333 S. Hilton Drive, St. George.

