Body found below Angel’s Landing hiking route in Zion National Park

This file photo shows views of Zion National Park from the start of the Angel's Landing trail, Zion National Park, Utah, May 12, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park rangers located the body of a male late Friday afternoon while searching for an overdue hiker, also a male, near a popular hiking trail.

Cedar Breaks National Park spokesperson Brent Everitt, who is a trained incident information officer and was coordinating with Zion personnel, said the search was instigated after rangers located an unoccupied vehicle in The Grotto parking lot shortly before midnight Thursday.

Rangers started searching for the overdue hiker around 6 a.m. Friday, Everitt said.

According to a press release issued by the park, the body of a male was located late Friday afternoon below the Angel’s Landing hiking route but park rangers were unable to confirm the identity of the male.

Everitt said the next step will be to try and identify the body and notify the next of kin.

Angel’s Landing is a popular hike in Zion National Park that features some extreme exposure. Everitt cautioned hikers to come to Zion prepared for the terrain.

“I think that it’s imperative that visitors prepare for the hikes,” he said.

For complete information about hikes and how to prepare as well as other Zion National Park information visit their website.

This is a developing story.

