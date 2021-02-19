You’ve been notified: State launches option in mobile devices to see if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19

The UT Exposure Notifications app is seen atop a homemade cloth mask. Feb. 19, 2021 in St. George, Utah | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With all the notifications coming into people’s mobile devices, many Southern Utahns received an intriguing new one starting Wednesday: Have you been exposed to COVID-19?

On Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health launched a joint effort with Google and Apple to activate a voluntary alert on cell phones to notify a person that they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Many people got push notifications on their mobile phones this week informing them of this new option.

Navina Forsythe, director of the Utah Department of Health Center for Health Data and Informatics, said the goal is to help both the public and the state’s health department better track exposures to the virus. Contact tracing aids in nailing down the location of outbreaks and limits their reach.

“Contact tracing is an important part of how public health responds and stops disease outbreaks. People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are more at risk of getting infected and making others sick,” Forsythe said.

This isn’t the first effort by the state to use mobile devices for contact tracing. Back in April, the state introduced the Healthy Together app that was designed to both help people determine if they needed to be tested for COVID-19 and to track if they were exposed to others with the virus. However, while tens of thousands of Utahns downloaded the app, few opted to include the app’s GPS tracking feature. While the Healthy Together app is still active and available to help set up testing and aid in self-diagnosis, its GPS and contact tracing feature was ultimately disabled in July for lack of use.

The new notification services are purely for contact tracing and also easier to use. In the case of Apple devices, it is built-in as part of a recent operating system update.

On Apple devices, a user needs to click “settings,” select “exposure notifications,” select “turn on exposure notifications,” and then select United States, Utah and agree to terms of use.

Google Android devices require a download of the UT Exposure Notifications app from the Play Store and follow the on-screen instructions to activate. The contact tracing still comes down to people voluntarily activating the option on their cell phones and voluntarily telling the system that they have tested positive for the virus.