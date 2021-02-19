2 vehicles towed following collision on Tuweap Drive in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Tuweap Drive and 1270 North briefly impacted traffic early Friday afternoon.

The crash, which involved a white Ford F-150 pickup truck and a black and beige Ford Bronco SUV, occurred just before 12:15 p.m.

St. George Police officer Trevor Anderson told St. George News that the driver of the F-150 was heading southbound on Tuweap Drive and pulled into the turn lane to make a left onto 1270 North. The driver of the Bronco was traveling northbound along Tuweap Drive.

“The pickup (driver) didn’t see the oncoming Ford Bronco and started making a left turn, and the two vehicles collided,” Anderson said.

The airbags in the F-150 deployed on impact. Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage and were towed from the scene.

Anderson said the driver and two passengers in the F-150 as well as the driver of the Bronco were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the F-150 received a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic, Anderson said. Northbound travel on Tuweap Drive was slowed for nearly an hour as first responders and tow crews worked to clear the road.

