Stratton & Brätt, Elite Grounds join forces to beautify Utah homes and businesses

Stratton & Brätt Landscapes residential project, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Stratton & Brätt Landscapes, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Stratton & Brätt Landscapes, the largest, longest-serving privately owned Utah landscaper, is continuing to grow and add jobs from southern Idaho to St. George. To meet demand for ongoing landscape maintenance, the company recently announced they have merged operations with Elite Grounds.

Both companies are headquartered in Pleasant Grove. Elite Grounds will handle all commercial and residential property maintenance while Stratton & Brätt focuses on designing and building stunning commercial and residential landscapes.

“Utah showcases amazing red rock desert and mountain canvases on which to create stunning personal paradises for folks flocking to the Intermountain West,” CEO Zack Stratton said in a press release announcing the merger. “Hundreds of happy corporate and residential clients pave the path to continuing quality work in the future. If you can dream it, we can build it.”

Stratton & Brätt is known and celebrated for large commercial and high-end residential projects like current work on the St. George Temple. The company brings industry-best landscape architects, arborists, aquatics and desert xeriscaping experts to more effectively serve growing area demand, and with projects in Mexico and Haiti, the company’s multilingual skills are also spurring international growth.

At the top of Utah landscape design and architecture, Stratton & Brätt brings its deep and prolific regional industry experience and expertise to every project. Elite Grounds’ maintenance portfolio speaks volumes for their exceptional work in areas of aquatics, residential, community and commercial. Client satisfaction approaches 95%, the press release states, and maintenance agreements, by client request, average six to seven years. Merging with Elite Grounds’ solid track record immediately expands Stratton & Brätt’s growth potential.

“Elite Grounds has a strong team of industry leaders who understand not just the how, but the why of landscape construction and maintenance,” said Steven Bingham, community manager for the Desert Color Community Association. “Their team is thoughtful and strategic as they provide the highest quality landscape solutions.”

Stratton and Brätt also seeks to develop interns from regional universities for long-term careers.

Company awards include Utah Valley BusinessQ UV 50, Inc. 5000 America‘s Fastest Growing Companies, Sandy Summit Award, American Society of Landscape Architects Award of Excellence & Merit and the Associated Landscape Contractors of America Environmental Improvement Award of Distinction.

About Stratton & Brätt Landscapes

The largest privately held family of such companies in the region, Stratton & Brätt creates and manages beautiful landscapes for clients ranging from large commercial properties to high-end residential homes. They are one of an elite few firms in the nation with the experience and ability to handle very large-scale projects both in the United States and abroad. Founded in 1967, Stratton & Brätt is now in its fourth decade of creating stunning landscapes using sustainable practices.

If you’re interested in a stunning pool installation or landscape improvements this year, request a quote by calling 435-515-6033 or emailing [email protected]. More information can be found on the Stratton & Brätt website.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Stratton & Brätt Landscapes | Address: 2261 S. Tonaquint Drive, St. George | Telephone: 801-785-8011 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.