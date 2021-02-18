St. George entrepreneur is on a mission to help 1K small businesses affected by pandemic

ST. GEORGE — Entrepreneur KC Evans is on a mission: He wants to help 1,000 small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. But there’s a snag.

“My biggest challenge right now is finding people to help,” Evans told St. George News. “They’re hesitant to admit that they’re struggling.”

He’s not charging for the service, but he’s only helped a few businesses so far. Luckily, Evans said, he has a strong sense of faith. He discovered his calling, as well as a few friends, while on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Montana.

“There are so many religions out there,” Evans said. “It’s hard to get people to listen. But that just made me try harder. While I was out there, I found that – more than anything – I want to help people.”

There’s an old saying that suggests one shouldn’t mix business with benevolence, but that’s exactly what Evans is trying to do. A consultant for four years, he’s become increasingly interested in mergers and acquisitions. His mission to help save businesses, while also earning his own livelihood, he said.

“One way I help businesses is by helping owners figure out where they want to go and how they can get there,” he said. “Another is, if a business owner wants to sell their business, I may buy it.”

As Evans said, distressed businesses have nothing to lose. So, what’s stopping them from reaching out to Evans?

“Maybe it’s that whole ‘fake it till you make it’ mentality,” Evans said. “If I approach them as an investor, they tend to be honest. They know I’ll see their financials eventually.”

Evans said there’s another troubling dimension to the public perception of what he does.

“Because I also buy and sell businesses, some owners may think I’m trying to rip them off,” he said. “But that’s not the case. Whether I’m consulting with a business, or I’m interested in buying it, I’m trying to create a win-win situation. Sadly, not many people think this way.”

While on his mission in Montana, Evans met Kade Potter. Potter owns and runs Potter and Son’s Floor Store with his dad, Thayne. Their business isn’t in dire straits, but Evans reached out to Potter to see if he could help improve their business.

“We opened in January of 2020,” Potter told St. George News. “The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced shortly after we opened. Honestly, we’d just love to get more people in the door.”

As part of a framework that feeds into various metrics, Evans asked Potter three questions: Where are you? Where do you want to be? What’s stopping you from getting there?

“My goal is to help business owners to meet their own goals,” Evans said. “As they answer each question, my framework helps me identify creative responses to their challenges.”

As part of Evans’s strategy, Potter is teaming up with other business owners who offer related products and services, like a cabinet maker. This way, Potter can reach more potential clients.

“That’s what I appreciate about working with KC,” Potter said. “It’s more of a discussion, a collaboration, than someone walking in and telling you what to do.”

Evans said that when business owners allow themselves to be vulnerable, they’re in a better position to ask for what they need.

“And they’re more likely to get it, too,” Evans said. “Whether I’m helping a start-up increase their revenue or helping a business owner transition into retirement, I can help them achieve their goals. When I do that, I’m achieving my goals, too. It’s a win-win situation. Nobody needs to lose.”

Evans is accepting applications from business owners who may benefit from his services, as well as donations, that can be found here.

