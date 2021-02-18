Craig Alan Roberts

March 25, 1967 – Feb. 15, 2021

On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 Craig passed away peacefully after courageously battling Multiple Sclerosis for more than 25 years. Born March 25, 1967 in Afton, Wyoming to Jerry and Judy Roberts, Craig was the oldest of five children. Craig lived a very active childhood. He loved riding dirt bikes all over the mountains of Star Valley and also enjoyed water skiing and snow skiing. He graduated from Star Valley High School where he loved playing football and basketball.

He attended BYU before serving a full-time mission to Santiago, Chile North for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Craig had a lot of work experience. His favorite occupations were at Zion’s Bank and a Pharmacy Technician at Intermountain Healthcare Hospital. Throughout his long ordeal with MS, Craig never lost his positive outlook and his vivacious sense of humor that brought a smile to everyone’s face. All that knew him enjoyed his contagious laughter and quick wit.

A viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah 84770. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah 84770.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St. George Rehabilitation for their many years of dedicated service to Craig and Zion’s Way Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care during his final days.