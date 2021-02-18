‘Not all agents are the same’: Troy Moultrie matches clients with their luxury dream homes

Stock image | Photo by Feverpitched/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As an expert on luxury properties, realtor Troy Moultrie brings a keen eye for detail and strong negotiating skills to buyers and sellers in Southern Utah.

Moultrie specializes in custom construction, vacation homes and rentals, cabins, gated communities, golf communities, country club properties and luxury residences. His listings can be found in high-end developments throughout Washington County and beyond.

“Property for the affluent buyer is very different from your typical home on the market,” he said. “It really takes a special kind of marketing and dedication.”

As part of iPro Realty Network, Moultrie collaborates with agents and brokers across the company’s five Utah offices. Whether clients are looking for a red rock retreat in St. George, a sprawling estate in Park City or a cabin at scenic Bear Lake, he has the connections to find them their dream home. He is also certified by Premier Luxury Marketing Consultants, which grants him access to a nationwide network of agents who can help simplify the process for clients relocating to Southern Utah.

“Not all agents are the same,” he said. “Just because you work with a firm that has great recognition, that doesn’t mean you’re actually going with a great agent.”

Moultrie recently earned the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, joining an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed specialized training in navigating the upper-tier market.

“The training provided me with insight about buyers and sellers, introduced me to new marketing techniques and provided valuable networking contacts with other agents who specialize in luxury,” he said.

Recognized as the gold standard for real estate agents in luxury markets around the world, the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation recognizes experience, knowledge and expertise in high-end residential properties and a commitment to providing service at the highest level. Moultrie said only 1% of realtors hold this title.

He said many selling agents get by using what he refers to as the “3 P” approach: Put a sign in the yard, post the home online and pray.

“With luxury, you’ve got to do more than that,” he said, encouraging sellers to learn more about choosing the right luxury realtor on his blog.

Moultrie said that the luxury real estate market in Southern Utah is blazingly hot. Builders are producing bigger and bigger homes to target buyers coming from affluent areas in other states, bringing with them truckloads of equity and cash.

For sellers who would rather skip the hassle of listing their home and move on their own schedule, Moultrie offers the Instant Cash Buyer program. Homeowners will receive an immediate offer from eager buyers for their property “as is” – no need for repairs, upgrades or showings.

With inventory limited, Moultrie said buyers who have their eye on a specific neighborhood that is already developed should try the Dream Home Finder program. Once clients identify their desired area, price and amenities, he puts in the work finding matching homes not yet on the market and making the current homeowners an enticing offer. His clients will have the advantage of being the only buyer who knows these properties are available.

“It’s a huge advantage because my clients aren’t put into a bidding war,” he added.

Moultrie has been buying and selling real estate since the age of 19, building and remodeling several homes along the way. His professional background encompasses sales and many facets of residential construction, including soil testing, restoration, electrical wiring, heating and cooling, plumbing, framing, roofing and masonry. He said this hands-on experience gives him an edge when viewing homes, adding that he can point out both advantages and shortcomings in a property to clients that other agents may never notice.

With the backing of iPro Realty Network and plenty of initiative to continue his own training and education, Moultrie is striving to make a name for himself as Southern Utah’s leading luxury real estate specialist.

“The consumer deserves so much more,” he said. “I just want to be the best of the best.”



