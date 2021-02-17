Avalanche warning for Southern Utah lists danger level at ‘extreme to high’

Stock photo | Photo med_ved/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following a deadly Presidents Day weekend, the Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the mountain areas of much of the state.

The warning is currently set to expire Thursday morning at 6 a.m. and includes the Cedar City area mountains, Fish Lake region, Pahvants, Tushars, Uinta Mountains, Manti Skyline Plateau and the Wasatch and Bear River ranges.

The avalanche danger for the warning area is considered “extreme to high.” According to the warning, dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the backcountry. Natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely over the next several days, and people are advised to stay off and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

The warning comes in the wake of three deaths from avalanches in Rocky Mountain range over Presidents Day weekend. Additionally, four skiers died Feb. 6 in an avalanche east of Salt Lake City. At least 25 people have been killed in avalanches in the United States so far this year. Typically, 27 people die in avalanches in the U.S. annually. Last year 23 people died.

The avalanche warning issued Wednesday does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard reduction measures are performed. Backcountry travelers are advised to consult the Utah Avalanche Center website or call 888-999-4019 for more information.

