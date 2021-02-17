Oct. 12, 1938 – Feb. 12, 2021

Mary Jane Rich Hafen, 82, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in her home surrounded by her children. She was born Oct. 12, 1938 in Montpelier, Idaho to Dr. Spencer Haines and Mary Jane Settle Rich. She was the oldest of three children. Mary Jane grew up in Paris, Idaho where she attended Emerson Elementary School and Fielding High School.

She graduated from Fielding High School in 1956 then attended Utah State University majoring in business. There she met the love of her life, Darryl Grant Hafen. They married on Aug. 5, 1961 in Paris, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple on Dec. 27, 1962.

Mary Jane enjoyed working in a variety of jobs where she met people from all walks of life. Her fun personality, her decorating skills and her salesmanship abilities were especially appreciated when working in various gift shops. She was great at decorating Christmas trees, and one year decorated eight for the Jubilee of Trees. She belonged to a pinochle club and a literary club where she enjoyed spending quality time with friends.

She enjoyed helping with the Academic Decathlon program held every year in St. George. She also served on the board of Washington County School Foundation for a number of years. Jane also volunteered her time with the Huntsman World Senior Games. She continued helping with the Jubilee of Trees every year until she was physically unable to continue. Jane was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she had callings in the primary, relief society and young women’s programs.

She was also a visiting teacher and loved forming friendships with those to whom she was assigned. Mary Jane was a fun and devoted mother and grandmother, and her greatest joys came from time spent with family. She leaves behind a treasure of memories and love.

Mary Jane is survived by two children, Darryl Trent Hafen, Santa Clara, Utah; Darci Jane (Vanessa) Hafen, St George, Utah; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Eleanor Wilkes, Morgan, Utah; and one brother, Spencer (Laurie) Rich, Paris, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Darryl; her son Troy; her parents; her parents-in-law; one sister-in-law, Gloria Kezos, and one nephew, Wade Hafen.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 1 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. The viewing will be held before the funeral from 11 -12:30 pm. Interment will take place at the Santa Clara Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to view the funeral online.

The family would like to acknowledge Canyon Home and Hospice for their support.

