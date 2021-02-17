IHOP employee allegedly stabbed at work by son in morning incident in Washington City

ST. GEORGE — Washington City Police Department personnel responded to a stabbing Wednesday morning at the IHOP Restaurant just off Green Springs Drive.

Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams told St. George News that at approximately 9:30 a.m. multiple calls came into the dispatch center indicating that an employee of the diner had been stabbed by a male who had left the scene and was walking toward St. George.

In their response to the call, officers were able to locate the male walking south on 3050 East.

“On arrival we encountered the male next to 3050 East on the sidewalk, and he was taken into custody without any issue there,” Williams said.

The employee, a female, received a laceration to her right hand, Williams said, adding that she was treated on-site by emergency responders from Gold Cross Ambulance and the Washington City Fire Department. She was then transported privately to St. George Regional Hospital for further treatment. The injury was not life threatening, Williams added.

Williams said it appears that the relationship between the alleged perpetrator, an adult male who officers were told has some mental disabilities, and the female employee was that of a mother and son, but he was unsure of any motivation for the incident.

“We don’t know all the ins and outs of why he came in today,” Williams said, adding that they were not yet able to confirm the male’s name or whether he has a criminal history.

Responding officers, as well as Washington Fire Department personnel conducted a search of the restaurant grounds and were able to locate the weapon.

At the time of the report the male was in custody at the Washington City Police station where officers were conducting an interview with him.

Following the interview the male will be transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility where he will be charged based on the findings of their investigation.

