Dallas Hans Hyatt, 74, of Hurricane, Utah (formerly Salt Lake City, Utah) died Feb. 6, 2021, of natural causes. Dallas was born Dec. 10, 1946 to Glen Hyatt and Edna Torgerson Hyatt in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dallas graduated from South High in Salt Lake City, Utah then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He married the love of his life, soul mate and best friend Vicki on May 12, 1973. Together they loved boating, gardening and spending time with their family and friends.

Both devout Catholics they found comfort and grew in their faith in the Lord. Following his bride’s death Dallas continued to spend time in his garden at his new home in Hurricane as well as hours watching and studying vintage cars and the stock market.

Dallas had a varied career throughout his life. He worked at Ace Hardware, a traveling salesman for TCA Corporation, opened and operated his business, Young at Art and finally ended his career as a bus driver for UTA. He loved being a bus driver and would tell stories of his adventures and the characters he met in his travels to anyone who would listen (which was everyone because no one could escape storytelling by Dallas, ever).

Dallas is survived by his children Joseph (Kathryn), Stacy (Russ Holland), Jennie (Bob Hansen), Kristina (Duaine Barr); fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his brothers Kirk (Tanya), Vern (Diane), sister-in-law Jackie, sisters in law Georgiana (Dennis), Jeanne, Barbara, Marilyn, brother-in-law Alan (Cassandra); many nieces and nephews; and his dear friends Ruth and Leslie.

He is preceded in death by his beloved Vicki, his father and mother, his brother Neldon and sister Darcus.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 6 p.m. followed by a Rosary/Vigil Prayer Service at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 670 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:00am also at Our Lady of Lourdes, followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 4th Ave and T Street in Salt Lake City, UT.

