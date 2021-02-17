Cold blast back east causes shipment freeze that halts Thursday vaccinations in Washington County

In this file photo, a resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine inside the St. George Active Life Center for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 11, 2021. St. George, Utah | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The cold blast causing blackouts and below-freezing temperatures in places like Texas is causing a different kind of freeze in Washington County: A freeze on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department’s Washington County vaccine clinic planned for Thursday at the St. George Active Life senior center has been postponed after the shipment of vaccines to supply the clinic was held up by the cold storm in the Midwest that has left millions without power and heat and contributed to at least 20 deaths.

The move doesn’t mean those scheduled to get their first shot of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday are being left in the cold. Their appointments are being moved to one of three days next week based on their last name. And David Heaton, spokesperson for the department, said only one out-of-state shipment was affected, and there is not expected to be any delay or change for other clinics people may have signed up for through the end of the month.

“It’s currently the only shipment delayed,” Heaton said. “We’re optimistically forging ahead with future clinics.”

Clinics scheduled for Thursday for Garfield County residents at the district offices in Panguitch are not affected by the shipment delay and will continue. Slots remain open for the Garfield County clinic. Other clinics scheduled outside Washington County remain unaffected, as well as previously scheduled immunizations at retail outlets like Smith’s or Walmart.

Presently, those who qualify for the vaccine are everyone ages 70 and over, K-12 school teachers and staff and first responders. The governor announced last week that on March 1, those eligible will expand to everyone 65 and over as well as some with high-risk medical conditions.

The Thursday cancellation might be frustrating for those who have gone weeks trying to get an open reservation sot for the vaccines that have been in high demand – especially in Washington County. The actual procedure of getting the vaccine shot has been described as very smooth by participants, who found their biggest difficulty was getting a spot online.

The department itself is at the point where the supply coming in is allowing them to add more vaccine reservations slots on a regular basis after all of February’s reservation slots were filled last week. As of this writing, there remain several reservations open for both March 4 and March 11 in Washington County at this link.

For those in Washington County who were scheduled to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, their immunizations have been rescheduled for the following dates at the same site, the St. George Active Life Center at 245 N. 200 West in St George:

Last names A-G: Tuesday, Feb. 23

A: Walk-in between 8:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

B: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

C: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

D: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

E: 12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m.

F: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

G: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Last names H-P : Thursday, Feb. 25

H: Walk-in between 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

I-J: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

K: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

L: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

M: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

N: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

O-P: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Last names Q-Z: Saturday, February 27

Q-R: Walk-in between 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

S: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

T: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

U-V: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

W,X,Y,Z: 1:30 p.m. -2:30 p.m.

People are being asked to arrive within their assigned time and bring their Feb. 18th confirmation along with identification, proof of local residency and signed consent form.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Those who can currently get first dose of the vaccine : Everyone ages 70 and over; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

: Everyone ages 70 and over; K-12 teachers and staff; those that work in nonhospital health care facilities (those in clinics, pharmacies, dentists or other medical offices); and first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs. Those who can receive the second dose : Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time.

: Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time. Those who can get first dose of the vaccine as of March 1 : Everyone ages 65 and over as well as those with the following health conditions – T ransplant recipients, h aving had certain cancers, i mmunocompromised state including HIV, s evere kidney disease, u ncontrolled diabetes, o bese with a body mass index greater than 40, h epatitis, c hronic heart disease, but not high blood pressure, l ung disease besides asthma, d owns syndrome or cerebral palsy, t hose who have had strokes or dementia, sickle-cell anemia.

: Everyone ages 65 and over as well as those with the following health conditions – T Must register in advance online for an appointment time.

Must have a personal ID, employment ID (if necessary) and wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment.

Proof of residency is required. Part-time residents can get vaccinated with proof of residency.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Those without email addresses or unable to make reservations online can get help at a specialized hotline at 435-986-2549.

Washington County:

Where: St. George Active Life Center, 245 N. 200 West, St George

Reservations: Click to register

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Drive, Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab.

Reservations: Click to register

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St. Panguitch.

Reservations: Click to register

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver.

Reservations: Click to register

Smith’s Food and Drug:

Where: 20 N. Bluff St. and 565 S. Mall Drive in St. George and 633 S. Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Walmart:

Where: 625 W. Telegraph St. in Washington City and 1330 S. Providence Center Dr. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.