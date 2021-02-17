TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Feb. 19-21
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Basics and Introduction to the Annie Sloan Method | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Date Night: Make Time for Each Other at the Makerspace | Admission: $5 | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Journey Through the Chakras | Admission: $33-$222 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Utah Concealed Firearms Permit Class | Admission: $65 | Location: On Target Defensive Training, 5 N. Main St., Suite 309, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry & Home Defense Fundamentals | Admission: $50 | Location: Utah Safe Company, 551 N. 1400 East, Suite 2, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Kimberbell Garden Guild | Admission: $119 | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Hidden Gems in the Pioneer Museum | Admission: Free | Location: McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Ramada Cedar City, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: 21eleven, 2111 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. | My Funny Valentine | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 S. Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Unity House Fundraising Car Wash | Admission: Free | Location: Steps Recovery Center, 1085 S. Bluff St., St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Blake Mason Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Austin Gray Band | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Sky Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Double Barrel Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7-9 p.m. | Under Siege | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Area Parade of Homes | Admission: $16 | Location: Across Washington County or online.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Done with Love 2021 | Admission: $15-$34.95 | Location: The Fox Theater, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting at 7:30 a.m. | Balloons & Tunes Roundup | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Coral Cliffs Golf Course, 755 E. Fairway Drive, Kanab.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Cupid Shuffle 10K | Admission: $25-$150 | Location: Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Core Yoga Workshop with Leigh Cox | Admission: $30 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B4, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | Yoga in the Park | Admission: Free | Location: West Canyon Park, 151 S. 400 East, Cedar City.
