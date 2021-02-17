TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Feb. 19-21

Art           

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment                  

  • Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: 21eleven, 2111 N. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. | My Funny Valentine | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 S. Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
  • Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.

Foods/vendors/charity

  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Unity House Fundraising Car Wash | Admission: Free | Location: Steps Recovery Center, 1085 S. Bluff St., St. George.

Music

  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Blake Mason Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Austin Gray Band | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
  • Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Sky Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Double Barrel Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 7-9 p.m. | Under Siege | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Area Parade of Homes | Admission: $16 | Location: Across Washington County or online.
  • Saturday, 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Done with Love 2021 | Admission: $15-$34.95 | Location: The Fox Theater, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.

Outdoor/active/sporting   

  • Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting at 7:30 a.m. | Balloons & Tunes Roundup | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Coral Cliffs Golf Course, 755 E. Fairway Drive, Kanab. 
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Cupid Shuffle 10K | Admission: $25-$150 | Location: Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Core Yoga Workshop with Leigh Cox | Admission: $30 | Location: Sun Rock Yoga, 446 S. Mall Drive, Suite B4, St. George.
  • Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | Yoga in the Park | Admission: Free | Location: West Canyon Park, 151 S. 400 East, Cedar City.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

