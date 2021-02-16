Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open Tuesday in Southern Utah

A woman named Elizabeth receives COVID-19 vaccination shot from a nurse at the Southwest Utah Public Health Department offices in Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department is opening sign-ups for over 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday.

According to press release issued by the health department, these will be for clinics scheduled for the first three weeks in March and are for residents age 70 and over and anyone in previous priority groups (non-hospital healthcare providers, first responders and K-12 school staff).

Registration will be online at swuhealth.org, beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday until filled. As always, people will need to sign up for vaccine clinics in the county where they currently live (and bring proof of residence to the appointment). The clinics for Washington County will be held at the St. George Active Life Center at 245 N. 200 West in St. George, unless otherwise indicated.

Clinic locations for Iron, Kane, Beaver and Garfield counties are given when signing up. The health department asks that you do not arrive any earlier than five minutes before your appointment.

Second dose appointments will continue to open on Mondays at 9 a.m. here. There is currently no maximum time after the waiting period to get the second dose, so there is plenty of leeway if you can’t find an appointment right away.

The next eligible groups will be people age 65 and older and any adults with certain underlying health conditions. Follow local news sources, the health department’s website or social media for COVID-19 updates and vaccine eligibility announcements.

Although COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are currently decreasing in Southwest Utah, the health department encourages all residents to get vaccinated when able and continue to protect vulnerable loved ones by maintaining distancing, wearing masks when within 6 feet, keeping hands washed and staying home if sick.

