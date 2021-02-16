Bryce Canyon National Park officials seek information about found vandalism in the park

Bryce Canyon National Park law enforcement rangers are seeking information about vandalism found, Bryce, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Bryce Canyon National Park, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Bryce Canyon National Park authorities are seeking information about found vandalism in the Mossy Cave area along state Route 12.

According to a Facebook post published by the park, law enforcement rangers at Bryce Canyon National Park are seeking information regarding the vandalism of a concrete retaining wall in the Mossy Cave area of the park along SR-12.

The graffiti is believed to have been created this past weekend.

Repair of vandalized sites can be costly and time consuming; depending on the location, sites and resources can be difficult to restore to their former condition, the press release states, adding that public assistance is appreciated in helping to preserve and protect park resources.

Anyone with information that could help identify those responsible should contact the park.

