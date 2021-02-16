St. George Area Parade of Homes sees successful opening weekend showcasing 30 unique homes

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Parade of Homes, which opened Friday and continues through Sunday, saw a very successful opening weekend with each of the 30 showcased homes remaining busy throughout the Presidents Day holiday.

Whether touring homes to get ideas for their first build or purchase or to see what’s new in the finest architecture, interior design and builds Southern Utah has to offer, residents and visitors alike, flocked to the annual parade, all while following protocols set in place to keep people healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parade committee member Erik Sorenson said that with all that has changed relating to the pandemic, organizers of the well-attended home showcase were not sure what to expect. That said, Sorenson said people were more than willing to wear their masks in order to attend and all of the homes saw a lot of traffic over the first weekend of the parade.

Though he did not have exact attendance numbers, Sorenson said he feels as if this year has been a success so far.

“Considering how much the world has changed, the homes were busy all weekend,” Sorenson said.

Sorenson attributed that success to how unique this year’s parade is.

“The features in the homes this year are stunning,” Sorenson said, adding that builders are doing things that are really unique in ways that have never been done in Southern Utah before.

Of the 30 homes in the parade, 14 are valued at $1 million or more, including one home priced at $4.8 million, Sorenson said, while 16 homes fall below the $1 million price tag, offering a wide range of price points and features whether a person is looking to buy their first home or their fifth.

“That’s the allure of the parade,” Sorenson said, adding that of all the years he has been involved, this year is probably his favorite because of the diversity and uniqueness.

One of the biggest trends in the parade this year are homes designed and zoned for vacation rentals. It is a home purchase, Sorenson said, that can be used both by the buyer for vacations and as an income property when not being utilized by the owner.

Homes showcased in Arcadia Resort and Desert Color, for example, are ideal for vacation rentals and offer some pretty unique amenities that are not found in traditional homes.

Sorenson was particularly impressed by the Desert Color’s recreational amenities including a beach lagoon, he said.

New to the parade this year is a great virtual option which allows ticket holders to scan a code and view all 30 houses in a 360 degree virtual tour that is really immersive, Sorenson said.

Those with tickets can access the virtual tour for four weeks, giving them a chance to view all the houses without leaving their own or show their friends and family their favorite homes of the parade.

The parade continues through Sunday. Homes are open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with the exception of the final day, when the parade will end at 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $16 and can be purchased online or in person at the Red Cliffs Mall or any Lin’s Market location in Washington County. Download the St. George Area Parade of Homes app for Android and iOS to preview the homes, buy tickets, find directions, take pictures, keep notes and locate building professionals.

