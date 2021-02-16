Ask a Local Expert: What can I expect when SERVPRO responds to a disaster at my home or business?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When disaster strikes, whether it’s at a residence or a business, prompt response from a professional cleanup and restoration service can make it like the situation never even happened.

Stephen Tatom, owner-operator of SERVPRO St. George, said that during a flooding emergency, the first thing that will happen is that their customers will be contacted by the crew chief with an anticipated arrival time once the crew is en route.

Learn more about what to expect during a disaster situation from SERVPRO St. George in the “Ask a Local Expert” video in the media player above.

As soon as they enter the property, technicians will assess the damage using state-of-the-art moisture detection equipment.

“Once this is complete, we’ll go over our documentation process with you as our second technician begins to extract water and bring in drying equipment,” Tatom said.

If the property owner decides to file a claim with their insurance provider, SERVPRO will work to simplify the process by working directly with the company’s insurance adjuster. If they choose to pay out of pocket, they will receive a quote on-site once the crew has finished assessing the damage.

“Our SERVPRO crew chief will explain our restoration plan for your property on the first day, so you’ll know what to expect as the project moves forward,” Tatom said.

As a full-service company, SERVPRO handles everything, including moving furniture and storing belongings in a secure and climate-controlled facility, removing and disposing of building materials, hiring subcontractors and reconstruction.

The restoration experts at SERVPRO specialize in water, fire and storm damage cleanup as well as mold remediation, with 24/7 emergency service.

“Our goal is to reduce the stress that comes with the disaster,” Tatom said. “We achieve this with excellent communication and swift action.”

SERVPRO St. George is located at 1136 E. 200 South in St. George. To learn more or request help, call 435-656-9061 or visit the website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.