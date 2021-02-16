SERVPRO

Stephen Tatom grew up in Northern California surrounded by a family of general contractors and restoration specialists. He spent his early years working for a Servpro in Las Vegas before starting Servpro of St. George with his brother and father. Stephen enjoys spending time with his wife and three sons. After four years he expanded their St. George location to Salt Lake City which now covers four territories across the entire salt Lake valley. He is experienced in residential, commercial, general contracting, and storm event travel. Servpro of St. George has traveled as far as Delaware, Canada, Texas and many other states in between, for Hurricane relief or flash floods. Servpro of St. George is a top 100 Servpro in the country of over 1800 locations nationwide. Stephen credits Servpro’s success to his amazing employees. The team at Servpro strives every day to make each customer feel like they are the only customer. Servpro makes it “Like it Never Even Happened”.

https://www.servprostgeorge.com/ 435-656-9061
1136 E 200 S St. George, UT 84790

Ask a Local Expert: What can I expect when SERVPRO responds to a disaster at my home or business?

February 16, 2021