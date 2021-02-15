After 3 straight years as runner-up, Enterprise wins state 2A drill team title

Enterprise High drill team members hold state 2A championship trophy, Richfield, Utah, Feb. 6, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Trinilee Christensen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Enterprise High School drill team made history recently as the Wolverines captured the school’s first-ever drill team state championship.

At the 2A state competition staged Feb. 6 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, Enterprise placed first in both the military and dance categories, and second in show. That was just enough to put them in first place overall, ahead of last year’s 2A champions, the Kanab Lariettes.

Enterprise had finished second to Kanab in both 2020 and 2019, after finishing runner-up to Duchesne on a tiebreaker in 2018.

Enterprise coach Trinilee Christensen said taking state was a “dream come true” for the 13 girls on her team.

“Many of them have always wanted to ride the fire truck since they were little girls,” Christensen said.

That wish came true after the team returned to town after taking state. Parents and other community members drove their cars and trucks in a procession through the streets of Enterprise, honking their horns while the team members rode atop a fire engine, followed by the team’s school bus.

“It was an amazing moment for the girls, to be so supported and celebrated by the community,” Christensen added.

Members of the Enterprise drill team are Annie Crouch, Tori Christensen, Konstance Shock, Jordyn Reber, Karyn Hess, Angel Burgess, Kinley Koopmans, Cortney Christensen, Lindzee Banks, Marisa Jimenez, Becca Hess, Caper Farnsworth and Kimmy Bundy. They are coached by Trinilee Christensen, Stacie Reber and Jenny Pickering.

2A state drill team competition results, Feb. 6

Overall

Enterprise Kanab Monticello North Summit Duchesne

Dance

Enterprise Kanab Monticello North Summit Duchesne

Military

Enterprise Kanab Monticello Duchesne Parowan

Show

Kanab Enterprise Monticello Gunnison Valley North Summit

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

