‘Built around your lifestyle’: Pecan Valley Estates in Hurricane breaks ground on new phases

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Whether you’re a local resident of the Hurricane Valley or simply vacationing in the area, you likely won’t be able to escape the buzz around town about how fast Hurricane is growing and how hot the real estate market is.

One Hurricane resident who is all too familiar with this unexpected and rapid growth is Chris Wyler, the owner of Artisan Homes and the developer of Pecan Valley Estates, a recreational community located near Sand Hollow State Park.

A little over a year ago, Artisan Homes formally broke ground on one of Hurricane’s newest and fastest-growing home developments, Pecan Valley. In a press release, Wyler said that back in October 2019, he could have never imagined that when he scooped out the first shovelful of dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony, Pecan Valley would be sold out almost a year later.

“I have reason to be thankful for builders like Alan Gren with Gren Enterprises and Jeff Madsen with Madsen Homes,” Wyler said, “because if it were not for their help along with another handful of local builders, contractors and realtors, I would not have been able to keep up with the demand of all the custom homebuyers that have hit the market.”

Wyler also expressed appreciation for the indispensable financial services provided by Rock Canyon Bank.

According to the press release, this week marks another momentous occasion for Pecan Valley, as Artisan Homes celebrated the groundbreaking for phases two and three. Kent Schwager of Simplicity Real Estate Group elaborated on what makes these new homes so unique and desirable.

“In the last six months, Sand Hollow has transformed into one of the hottest areas to buy real estate, and buyers are coming in droves to take advantage of the exceptional outdoor recreation this area has to offer,” he said. “Recognizing this demand, Artisan Homes has designed their homes entirely around a recreational lifestyle. If you want to own a home with a private pool and you happen to own a UTV, a boat, a few bikes and an RV, you have found a development built around your lifestyle.”

Artisan Homes is only one of two developers in the area offering single-family homes that are approved for short-term vacation rentals. Until now, short-term vacation rental inventory has been mostly limited to medium to high-density townhomes.

Pecan Valley changes everything, the press release stated, by offering not only single-family homes but lots with room for recreational vehicle garages and space left over for a private pool. Even more exciting are the local buyers who are moving in and then capitalizing on the investment of owning a home approved for short-term rentals.

Artisan Homes projects that the development will be ready for construction with utilities and roads in the mid-spring. Lot sizes will span from a quarter-acre to a half-acre. The square footage of the homes varies from 2,200 to over 5,500, and home prices will likely start in the $600,000 range and top out at $1.5 million.

Visit the Pecan Valley Estates website for more information. Call Simplicity Real Estate Group at 435-580-3110 or stop by the sales office for a tour of the project.

