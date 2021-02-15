Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

February 15, 2021
Mazda passenger car at the scene where four separate vehicles left the Interstate 15 roadway due to icy hail conditions north of Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13-14.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Washington City woman killed in head-on crash on I-15 near Littlefield

Chrysler 300 is destroyed in head-on crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 1 in Mohave County, Arizona, Feb. 12, 2021| Photo courtesy of Andre Ojeda, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision late Friday night after a passenger car veered across the median into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck on Interstate 15 a few miles south of Littlefield, Arizona.

Debris in road causes trio of car crashes on I-15

The scene of an accident on southbound I-15 near mile marker 51, Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Bambi Baie, St. George / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A truck colliding with debris southbound on Interstate 15 lost control and veered into the median south of Cedar City Saturday morning. Two more vehicles reportedly hit debris in the area as well.

Governor signs new law by St. George legislator allowing Utahns to carry guns without permit

In this June 29, 2019, photo, a participant takes part in shooting drills at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shooting range during the teacher’s academy training. Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah | {hptp by Rick Bowmer/Associated Press, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah gun owners will be allowed to carry concealed weapons without a permit under a bill that Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law Friday.

Armor the engines: How WWII-era statisticians inspire good business practices

Military aircraft, date and location not specified | Photo by Jonathan Ridley/Unsplash, St. George News

FEATURE — Abraham Wald is a little-known name.

Hail causes 4 vehicles to slide off I-15 north of Cedar City

Ford Explorer at the scene where four separate vehicles left the Interstate 15 roadway due to icy hail conditions north of Cedar City, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Four drivers lost control of their vehicles in separate, but nearly simultaneous, incidents on Interstate 15 a few miles north of Cedar City Saturday afternoon.

