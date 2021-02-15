March 17, 1929 – Feb. 14, 2021

LaRell David (Pink) Muir, 91, passed away peacefully, at his home in Santa Clara, Utah, on Feb. 14, 2021 with his family at his side.

He was preceded in death by his sweetheart of 67 years, Nedra Hyer Muir. He is survived by his children, Dale (Linda), Barbara (Kerry), Steven (Kim), Marianne (Paul) and Scott (Lynette), 20 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.

David was born to wonderful parents, Lawrence Grant and Orrie Calder Muir, in Randolph, Utah on March 17, 1929. He cherished his childhood, growing up with his siblings Grant, Wendell and Shana, and his beloved horses.

David’s life was one filled with devoted service. He served his country in the armed forces. He served his community as a career public servant in the Salt Lake Valley, most notably as mayor of Murry City and state director of corporations. David was a faithful and devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the church with dedication, humility and love in many capacities, including: missionary, bishop, stake president and St. George temple president.

Most cherished above all are his testimony of the risen Lord and his restored church, his eternal companion and his beloved posterity.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary with viewing from 9–10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to view the memorial service online, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 48182 and password LDM2021.

