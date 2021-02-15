87-year-old man dies after driving off River Road in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Police say an 87-year-old man died after he drove off the road Sunday night in St. George.

“It was a medical issue,” St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said. “CPR was conducted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man was driving a Subaru Outback on River Road when he drove into the dirt lot situated between 1450 South Street and Boulder Springs Road. The airbags did not deploy, Atkin said.

Police have not yet released the man’s name.

St. George Police and Gold Cross Ambulance responded.

This is a developing story based upon information provided by police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

