87-year-old man dies after driving off River Road in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Police say an 87-year-old man died after he drove off the road Sunday night in St. George.
“It was a medical issue,” St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said. “CPR was conducted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The man was driving a Subaru Outback on River Road when he drove into the dirt lot situated between 1450 South Street and Boulder Springs Road. The airbags did not deploy, Atkin said.
Police have not yet released the man’s name.
St. George Police and Gold Cross Ambulance responded.
This is a developing story based upon information provided by police and may not contain the full scope of findings.
David is a journalist, educator, and playwright. He has written for Zenger News, the Christian Science Monitor, the Barton Chronicle, North Star Monthly, and The Northland Journal, among others. He has covered various beats, including breaking news, courts and crimes, sports, and arts and entertainment. His writing on theatre appears regularly in American Theatre Magazine, Contemporary Theatre Review (UK), ConJunto (Cuba), and HowlRound.com. David's play, 800 Days of Solitude, about the ways in which solitary confinement affects juveniles and their families, was awarded the 2018 Christian Moe playwriting prize. He earned a BFA with summa cum laude honors from DePaul University, and holds an MFA in playwriting from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.