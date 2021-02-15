Colleen Jarvis Muir

Sept. 4, 1933 – Feb. 12, 2021

Colleen was born in Salt Lake City, Utah Sept. 4, 1933 and passed away comfortably on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. She is now reunited with her beloved daughter Diana Jergensen and older brother Jack Jarvis who passed recently in 2020.

She was born to Edith Alpha Stevens Jarvis and John Garfield Jarvis. She was raised in Salt Lake City and surrounding towns in Utah. She married and sealed for time and all eternity to Ronald S. Muir in the Salt Lake City Temple on Oct. 27, 1979. They lived in West Bountiful and Centerville, Utah for several years before retiring to St. George.

Colleen is survived by her loving husband Ron of 41 years, and her blended family of Kris Webb Neal (Jim), Clark Mathew Webb (Kathleen), Doug Muir (Katrina), Raun Muir (Lizzete), Randy Muir (Debbie), Shauna Halawith (Brian), Marty Muir (Linda), 34 grandchildren and 71 great-grandchildren.

Colleen spent much of her younger days as a hair stylist and operated her own salon. She was an avid reader, loved genealogy, knitting and quilting. She was passionate about cooking, animal rescue and was an excellent confectioner.

Colleen will be missed by her dear friends Sally, a stray Calico cat and Carmel, a big orange tabby cat that were always faithfully by her side.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 18th at the Jedora Ward Building at 11 a.m. The service can be viewed live online at jedora.lvsaints.com.

Interment will be Friday, Feb. 19th at the Bountiful City Cemetery at 1 p.m. (2224 S. 200 West).

Donations may be made in Colleen’s name to the animal rescue “One More Chance” 2127 S. 1400 E. St. George, Utah, 84790, 435-619-4712.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.