Letter to the Editor: Expansion of Cedar City’s Aquatic/Recreation Center is fiscally sound

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Cedar City has a great opportunity to expand our Aquatic/Recreation Center and give our residents, and especially our youth, needed courts and space for pickleball, basketball, volleyball, et cetera.

As proposed, the city would finance the estimated $6.2 million debt with sales tax revenue bonds. Interest rates on bonds are very low at present making now an ideal time to expand this existing property. Contrary to what may have been said, property taxes would not increase.

For additional savings, we can take advantage of many services already in place such as parking, restrooms and front desk personnel. Ongoing maintenance is estimated at $150,000 per year.

Visitors to our city will help pay for the expansion through collected sales tax monies. Part of the expansion cost has been budgeted already for the architect and engineering.

This expansion is a positive move for our city. There is a movement that would delay construction. A referendum is being circulated to place the expansion on the ballot. This will cost money, and I hope citizens are not being told that their property taxes will greatly increase, because there will be no tax increase for the debt.

Maybe if signors have not understood correctly, they could ask that their names be removed from the referendum. Let’s move forward all, not backward.

Submitted by JOHN R. WESTWOOD, Cedar City.

