Man shot by officers following pursuit in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A man was shot by officers following a vehicle pursuit in Cedar City Sunday night.

The incident reportedly began around 8 p.m., when Cedar Communications dispatchers alerted Cedar City Police to an assault in progress.

“When officers arrived on scene, the adult male suspect fled in a vehicle,” Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser, spokesman for the Iron/Garfield/Beaver Critical Incident Task Force, said in a press release emailed just after 11 p.m.

Cedar City Police officers then pursued the suspect vehicle. They were later assisted by Iron County Sheriff’s deputies, Schlosser wrote.

During the ensuing pursuit, the suspect reportedly drove recklessly on the roadways. Although police spiked the vehicle’s tires, the driver continued to flee.

“A pursuit intervention technique (PIT) was performed on the vehicle; however, the vehicle was not disabled,” the statement added.

A short time later, shots were reportedly fired, at a location just west of Interstate 15 near 2400 North and 400 West.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect’s vehicle made contact with a law enforcement vehicle as he attempted again to flee,” the news release added. “At some point during this engagement, law enforcement officers discharged their weapons. The suspect was struck and was transported to Cedar City Hospital. The suspect is being treated for his injuries.”

The investigation, which is active and ongoing, has been turned over to the Iron/Beaver/Garfield Critical Incident Task Force.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

This is a developing story.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.