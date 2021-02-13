Traffic alert: Snow closes state Route 143 between Brian Head and Garfield County

A UDOT snowplow clears state Route 143, undated. | Photo courtesy National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Transportation said it has closed parts of state Route 143 from Brian Head to the Garfield/Iron county line because of snow and ice covering the roads.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the UDOT reports state Route 143 is closed in both directions from milepost 18 two miles south of Brian Head to milepost 28 at the county line.

The department estimate the road will remain closed throughout the rest of the day and into the night. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes, which at this point includes using SR-143 from Brian Head to Parowan.

Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

For the most current weather conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

