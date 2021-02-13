Governor signs new law by St. George legislator allowing Utahns to carry guns without permit

In this June 29, 2019, photo, a participant takes part in shooting drills at the Utah County Sheriff's Office shooting range during the teacher's academy training. Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah | {hptp by Rick Bowmer/Associated Press, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah gun owners will be allowed to carry concealed weapons without a permit under a bill that Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law Friday.

The passed legislation, House Bill 60, was authored by Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George.

Utah previously required people to take a weapons course, undergo a background check and get a permit to legally carry a gun in public hidden under a jacket or inside a purse. Gun-control groups say those steps are supported by many gun owners and keep people safer.

Opponents say the permit system is ineffective on ensuring safety and that having to get a permit undermines citizens’ rights to defend themselves if needed.

“Criminals have guns, and they’re going to conceal and do with them what they do,” GOP Sen. David Hinkins said. “All this does is (for) law-abiding citizens, this allows a woman to put it in her purse or a man to put it in his jacket.”

Opponents have also objected to the removal of required education on weapons and suicide prevention.

“It’s unacceptable that our lawmakers passed a bill to gut suicide prevention training when nearly 85 percent of Utah’s gun deaths are suicides,” Mary Ann Thompson, a leader of the Utah chapter of Moms Demand Action, said in a statement. Lawmakers have put aside some resources for suicide prevention and weapons education.

The permit system would still exist for people who choose to get one.

At least 15 other states already allow concealed carry without a permit.

Written by SOPHIA EPPOLITO and LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press

For a complete list of contacts for Southern Utah representatives and senators, click here.

Check out all of St. George News’ coverage of the 2021 Utah Legislature here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.