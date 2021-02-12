What’s on the Menu: Cafe Sabor | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — There is a reason Cafe Sabor is called what it is. Flavor! You can find it in their meals, their appetizers and at their bar.

On this episode of “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke brings along his co-worker and talented voice artist Jason Lewis to taste some of the lighter flavors on the menu and enjoy a few adult beverages, including a drink created by one of Cafe Sabor’s very own.

Join Sheldon and Jason at the bar on episode 76 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above

Demke and Lewis start with the guacamole. Big chunks of avocado mixed with fresh pico de gallo and served with chips—or if you are Demke, eaten straight off the spoon.

“The guac here is so good. You could put it on everything and anything,” he said.

From there, the two dig into the tropical shrimp tostadas, a new menu item for Demke and something he said reminds him of the island paradise of Hawaii.

Sticking with the shrimp theme, Lewis and Demke also discovered the culinary delights of Cafe Sabor’s very popular shrimp ceviche.

Next, the dining dudes sampled a bar food staple: shredded beef nachos.

“I think it’s one of the four basic food groups,” Lewis said.

Layers and layers of flavor combine to make the shredded beef nachos the perfect food for some local beer and tasty mixed drinks, which is precisely what the pair samples next. On the bar menu were beers from Zion Canyon Brewery, the ultimate margarita, the jalapeño margarita and a Sabor Sangria, created by Bailey Gaffin, the St. George location’s own bartender, and implemented across all Cafe Sabor locations.

“We used to have an OK sangria, now I pitch it to every customer,” Cafe Sabor manager Jaycen Burnett said. “It’s a fantastic drink. Bailey really outdid herself.”

It’s safe to say this episode of “What’s on the Menu” is packed full of flavor. Now what exactly is a jalapeño margarita?

What's on the Menu: Cafe Sabor

Resources

Cafe Sabor | Location: 290 E. St. George Blvd., St. George | Telephone: 435-752-8088 | Website.

