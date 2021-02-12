Driver sustains ‘multiple’ traumas in rollover on Old Highway 91

ST. GEORGE — A 28-year-old Las Vegas man sustained extensive injuries and was transported to the hospital following a violent rollover on Old Highway 91 in Mohave County, Arizona early Friday morning that left the pickup truck he was driving destroyed.

Shortly after midnight, officers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover near mile marker 11 on Old Highway 91, several miles south of the Utah-Arizona border in Mohave County involving a blue Ford pickup truck.

A passing motorist called 911 when they were unable to locate the driver of a pickup truck that was found yards from the roadway aside scattered debris that extended across the highway.

Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Captain Debbie Gates told St. George News the driver was located about 150 yards from the vehicle. He climbed out of the pickup and then set out on foot and was walking through the desert when they located him.

“The man had multiple traumas,” Gates said, including head trauma that he sustained in the rollover.

Gates said he was stable when he was loaded into an ambulance and transported to St. George Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The driver told emergency medical personnel he was heading south on the highway to return to his home in Las Vegas when he fell asleep at the wheel, which caused him to lose control of the truck. The truck continued past the shoulder, struck a pole and then crashed through a fence. From there, the truck rolled several times and then came to rest in an upright position.

The pickup rolled with enough force that three of the wheels were ripped from the vehicle, Gates said.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Anita Mortensen said the scattered debris included a load of screws that were in the bed of the pickup, which were thrown in all directions during the crash. In fact, she said, it took more than three hours to clear the debris, a majority of which was made up of the tiny screws that deputies picked up by hand.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire and Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

