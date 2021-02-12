St. George Area Parade of Homes returns with 30 extraordinary homes, new virtual experience

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Explore the new developments, innovative architectural styles and beautiful views only found in Southern Utah during the 2021 St. George Area Parade of Homes. The event will be more accessible than ever this year with a virtual tour option.



“The quality of homes this year is just outstanding in terms of the price points, the sizes and the locations,” said Erik Sorenson, a member of the parade committee. “And as you can always expect from the St. George Area Parade of Homes, we’ll be showcasing what’s out there as far as the latest technologies, home automation, design, décor – all under the blue sky and sun of Southern Utah.”

The parade kicks off Friday and continues through Feb. 21. Homes are open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with the exception of the final day, when the parade will end at 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $16 and can be purchased online or in person at the Red Cliffs Mall or any Lin’s Market location in Washington County. Download the St. George Area Parade of Homes app for Android and iOS to preview the homes, buy tickets, find directions, take pictures, keep notes and locate building professionals.

Current COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, Sorenson said, and masks are required. Anyone who is feeling ill, displays symptoms related to COVID-19 or has been in contact with someone who has the virus is asked not to enter the homes.

A virtual experience featuring 360-degree tours of every home on the parade route will be available beginning Feb. 16. All tickets include access to the virtual experience, which Sorenson said is not only a way for anyone who feels more comfortable staying at home to participate but also a great option for visitors who may not have time to see all the homes in person.



“It’s an incredible experience,” he added. “You’re going to see basically every corner of the home, and the production value is absolutely beautiful.”

This year’s parade is presented by the Southern Utah Home Builders Association and Zions Bank and sponsored by Dominion Energy, BlvdHome, Burton Lumber, 99.9 KONY Country, KSL Television, KSL.com and St. George News.

The tour features homes throughout St. George as well as Washington City, Santa Clara, Ivins, Hurricane, La Verkin and Toquerville. Sorenson said this year’s event showcases emerging developments and architectural styles never before seen by parade visitors.

Offering 9,902 square feet of living space, the La Michéle home – No. 25 – is the largest stop on this year’s parade. RL Wyman Design + Create presents a modern interpretation of classic European design in the Little Valley area, featuring a home theater with a 200-inch screen and an indoor-outdoor kitchen.



The most expensive home is No. 13, The Joel, built by AJ Construction Inc. in the Kachina Cliffs subdivision of Entrada. Nestled among red cliffs and natural boulders with sweeping views of Snow Canyon, the Red Mountain and surrounding lava fields, this desert oasis carries a price tag of $4.8 million.

On the other end of the spectrum, No. 1, The Sequoia from Ivory Homes, offers more affordable luxury at $464,900. The home is located within Paseos at Sienna Hills, a vacation rental-approved community under development in Washington City.

The parade showcases 29 stunning new homes in all, plus a bonus home built by students from the Washington County School District in partnership with local subcontractors as part of the Southern Utah Home Builders Association’s Careers in Construction program.

In 2020, the parade shattered visitation records with 42,370 tickets sold. Sorenson said the tour gives both local residents and visitors an opportunity to view the very best in design, whether they’re looking for ideas for their living space or indulging in a bit of dream home fantasy.

“St. George is known for high-quality craftsmanship, incredible designs and really creative ideas,” he said. “One of the things that makes us the largest parade in the state of Utah is the fact that it’s an incredible market with incredible weather, and the homes every year are just jaw-dropping.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Event details

What: 2021 St. George Area Parade of Homes.

When: Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Across the greater St. George area or online.

Tickets: $16.

