Suspect in California triple killing captured in northern Utah

Written by Associated Press
February 12, 2021
File photo by Chalabala/ iStock / Getty Images Plus

LOLETA, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old man suspected of killing three people, including a 16-year-old girl, at a rural Indian reservation in northern California was captured in Utah on Thursday after a chase, authorities said.

Mauricio Eduardo Johnson of Loleta was arrested on a murder warrant and held without bail after Utah authorities used a spike strip to disable a car associated with him after a short chase on I-80 west of Salt Lake City, according to a statement from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A woman in another car and a second man in Johnson’s vehicle were detained, authorities said.

Johnson was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found Wednesday at a home on the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A third person was found badly injured in the home and died at a hospital, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Nikki Dion Metcalf, 40; Margarett Lee Moon, 40; and 16-year-old Shelly Autumn Mae Moon.

Two juveniles were found unhurt in the home.

Other details, including whether Johnson was related to the victims, the causes of their deaths and a motive for the killings, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Associated Press

Email: [email protected]

