Dixie High Jetettes repeat as state drill team champions

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie High School Jetettes won their second straight 4A state drill team championship Wednesday night.

The Jetettes took first place in both military and dance categories, putting them just ahead of state runner-up and Region 9 rival Desert Hills, whose Tempest Line drill team took first in state in the show category.

Dixie and Desert Hills captured the top two spots in all three categories, finishing 1-2 overall at state for the second year in a row.

Both schools featured highly elaborate show routines, with Desert Hills’ being in the style of a Rio Carnival and Dixie’s being a Mardi Gras celebration. Also placing among the top five in the show category was Region 9’s Canyon View High School, whose “Toy Story” themed routine placed fourth.

The two-day competition, staged in front of a limited, socially distanced audience at Utah Valley University in Orem, featured 19 schools performing the first day, with the top eight finishers advancing to Wednesday’s finals.

“Despite the challenges that this team has faced, these girls have been amazing,” Dixie coach Laurel Peterson told St. George News Wednesday night as the team was making its way back to St. George. “They are hard working, kind and dedicated. This team is so kind to each other and to those around them. We are so honored to have been selected to receive the 4A sportsmanship award.”

It marked the second time that Dixie has won back-to-back state championships; the Jetettes won the 3A state title in both 2016 and 2017, then finished second to Desert Hills in the 4A competition in 2018.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to compete this year,” Peterson added, thanking the parents and fans for their support.

Desert Hills head coach Marcee Christensen also expressed how proud she was of her team.

“They performed all three of their routines the absolute best of our season. We are beyond proud to have earned second place overall, with first place in our show routine,” Christensen told St. George News. “I love this team and hope they always remember all we have accomplished as the 2021 Tempest Line.”

“It’s been a year filled with growth, patience and love,” Christensen added. “I am so grateful to UHSAA, our DHHS administration, dancers and parents that have made this season possible. It’s been a slice of normal in an otherwise abnormal year.”

Thursday afternoon, the Jetettes were honored with a parade complete with fire engines and other large vehicles, as is the hometown tradition for state champions. The procession made its way several blocks through the heart of St. George until reaching Dixie High School, where the celebration continued at the football stadium, with each drill team member’s name being announced in front of the cheering fans.

