Man arrested following 2 separate high-speed pursuits, foot chase in Parowan

CEDAR CITY — Police in Parowan arrested a 22-year-old driver following a car chase and foot pursuit Monday night.

Angel Miguel Salazar was booked into Iron County Jail on suspicion of several charges, including felony drug possession, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and failure to respond to officers’ commands, along with speeding and other traffic infractions.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday when two Parowan Police officers in their patrol vehicle initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Interstate 15 approximately 2 miles north of Parowan that also had a burned-out headlight.

After following the vehicle at speeds in excess of 100 mph, the officers got the driver to pull over at the I-15 Exit 75 southbound off ramp, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of Salazar’s arrest.

“I made contact with the driver and immediately noticed discrepancies in where he was going, why he was traveling so fast, what his business was and what he did for employment,” the arresting officer wrote, adding that he noticed the driver’s “glassy eyes” and suspected possible impairment.

Salazar was asked to exit the vehicle in preparation for a field sobriety test, and when asked if he had anything in his pocket, he reportedly produced a THC vape pen. The officer asked him if he had a medical card for the vape pen, and he said he did not.

“I told him I had probable cause to search his vehicle for other drugs or narcotics and told him to sit in my car while I did so,” the officer wrote.

At that point, Salazar ran back to his vehicle and drove away, this time into Parowan, and another chase ensued, reaching speeds as high as 115 mph along 200 South and other streets before the suspect’s vehicle hit a dirt berm at a T-intersection and crashed into a nearby parking lot, the statement said.

Salazar then got out of the car and fled on foot, carrying a backpack.

Shortly after, officers were able to catch Salazar, handcuff him and take him into custody without further incident.

Inside the backpack Salazar was carrying, officers found various drugs, including cocaine, LSD and marijuana, as well as baggies and other packaging, a digital scale, approximately $4,100.00 in cash and a .22 caliber revolver.

Salazar, who is believed to be from Illinois based on the driver license he showed officers, remains in custody without bail at Iron County Jail at the time of this report.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

