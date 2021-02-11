St. George Police Department hosts bike ride to help detective diagnosed with brain cancer

St. George Police Detective Josh Wilson was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2020, location and date of photo not specified | Photo courtesy of Courtney Bernardo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department has organized a fundraising event to help one of their own: an 18-year veteran detective who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

The event, the “J-Dub Bike Ride,” will take place at the Desert Canyons trail on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and will benefit Josh Wilson. The ride will begin at the Desert Loop trailhead off Southern Parkway just south of the St. George Airport. (see maps at the end of this article)

David Cordero, spokesperson for the city of St. George, said the mild winter temperatures will make for the perfect opportunity for the community to get together and enjoy the outdoors while supporting a worthy cause.

Late last year, Wilson was diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The money raised from the event will go to the family to help with the costs associated the unexpected journey ahead. The event was also organized to bring the community together in a show of support for Wilson, known for his innovative investigative methods and tireless work ethic that has served residents of St. George for nearly two decades.

Wilson underwent surgery shortly after receiving the diagnosis and then continued with chemotherapy. Cordero said Wilson has continued working while undergoing the various treatments and is currently on light duty.

Even though sufficient funds have been raised to pay for his medical expenses, the detective’s family “will face a time where he won’t be around to financially support them,” Cordero said.

Vendors will also be on hand during the event and are donating a portion of the proceeds to the cause. The bike ride is free, but donations are welcome. Donations can be made either by using Venmo @J-Dub-love or by donating to a GoFundMe account set up for the family.

Cordero said that Saturday’s event will be a great opportunity to enjoy the world-class recreation Southern Utah has to offer while “giving back to someone who has dedicated his life to serving you.”

Wilson was honored with the city’s “Brighter Side” award for his work solving a case of brutal sexual assault perpetrated against a woman in 2018. He was recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty by taking an unprecedented step concerning the DNA analysis that ultimately identified the suspect responsible.

According to the Mayo Clinic, glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord and is a rare form of cancer that can strike at any age. This form of cancer can be very difficult to treat, and a cure is often not possible.

Event details

What: J-Dub Bike Ride to raise funds for the Wilson family.

Where: Desert Canyon trailhead just off Southern Parkway in St. George.

When: Saturday, Feb. 13, starting at 10 a.m.

More details: Admission to the event is free and donations are welcome.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.