Motorcyclist killed in crash on North Dixie Drive

ST. GEORGE — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on North Dixie Drive when he was thrown from the bike that collided with a passenger car Thursday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on North Dixie Drive just south of Sunset Boulevard involving a Kawasaki motorcycle and a passenger car.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News the rider was thrown from the bike during the collision and was transported to St. George Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

At the time of the crash, the motorcycle was heading south on North Dixie Drive in the inside lane, Atkin said, while the passenger car heading north entered the median to make a left-hand turn into the Albertson’s Grocery store parking lot. The vehicle proceeded to make the turn without yielding to oncoming traffic and struck the southbound motorcycle, she said.

The rider was thrown from the bike upon impact, which resulted in fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The driver of the passenger car was uninjured and speaking to officers when St. George News was at the scene.

The accident reconstruction team was also brought out to reconstruct the dynamics in place that led to the crash. The Utah Department of Transportation’s Incident Management Team also responded and set up traffic cones to cordon off the area, which allows investigators to maintain the scene until the investigation is concluded, a task that could take a few hours.

The rider’s identity was not released by authorities at the time of this report, which is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

This is a developing story.

