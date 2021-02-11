Manage your home network, keep kids safer online with the new Connect Plus app from InfoWest

Stock image | Photo by Deagreez/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — More time spent at home means more time spent online. Whether your family is working, studying, gaming, streaming or doing a bit of everything, the InfoWest Connect Plus app simplifies network management and helps keep kids safer while surfing.

New from the experts at InfoWest – Southern Utah’s “Internet People” – Connect Plus is an intuitive, user-friendly mobile app that lets subscribers set parental controls and perform basic network monitoring and management. The app is designed to work exclusively with InfoWest’s managed router services.

“Basically what we’re trying to do is give our customers the type of service that you’d have in a business as far as running your network – but for your home in a simple and straightforward way on a single app,” InfoWest Chief Operating Officer Randy Cosby said.

With Connect Plus, Cosby said that InfoWest customers now have the power to run their home network exactly how they want. They can use the app to identify which devices will receive priority if the network encounters bandwidth issues, whether they want to stream movies on Netflix or need to connect with coworkers over Zoom.

From the app’s home screen, users can view and manage every internet-connected device on their network: smartphones, computers, printers, TVs, gaming consoles, media players, smart home devices and more. The network map shows the connection speed and strength, as well as what devices are online and how much bandwidth they’re using.

The app provides tutorial videos that explain and demonstrate each feature, but Cosby said that a top priority during the design process was making the app easy to use, even for customers who aren’t particularly tech-savvy. Connect Plus is compatible with both Android and iOS.

“It’s just one or two clicks away for every setting,” Cosby said. “One of our goals here at InfoWest is to make things simple, and this a step in that direction.”

Connect Plus helps create a safer internet environment for kids, he said. Parents can set screen time limits, block specific websites and content and receive alerts when a child’s device tries to engage in any restricted activity.

“This is a big step forward in parental controls and monitoring.”

Connect Plus also gives users the ability to create a guest network for getting visitors connected without potentially compromising security by sharing their Wi-Fi password. Customers can also use the app to run a connection speed test and find helpful information for diagnosing and troubleshooting network problems.

With an optional add-on network security service from InfoWest, Connect Plus acts as the first line of defense against malware, viruses and other threats. There’s no need to install security software on multiple devices; the app takes care of keeping the entire home network safe.

Designed to work in conjunction with Connect Plus, InfoWest also provides managed router services for residential internet customers—something they have been doing for the past four years. Managed routers offer advanced features like gigabit capability for fiber subscribers, dual-band connectivity and Voice over Internet Protocol ports.

With a managed router, the installation technician will identify the location within a home where the router will be able to provide the strongest signal as well as the best Wi-Fi channels to broadcast on. InfoWest monitors the router remotely, automatically providing security updates as they become available. Customers also have the ability to observe what’s going in and out of their network and watch for suspicious activity.

InfoWest customers already enjoying the convenience of a managed router can simply download Connect Plus to their mobile device, set up a username and password and enter a unique code from their router to begin using the app. For new subscribers, Cosby said that InfoWest offers multiple solutions to fit any home and family.

“If you don’t have managed router services, talk to us,” he said. “We want to make our service the simplest, most user-friendly out there.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

