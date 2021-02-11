An addict shares her story of finding recovery and a new life with the help of Hope Rising Detox

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Although it seems all hope may be lost, it’s not too late to come out of the darkness of addiction and into the light of recovery.

Destiny Hardesty shared her story of breaking the shackles of addiction and finding purpose with the help of the compassionate staff at Hope Rising Detox & Rehabilitation, a residential detox facility located in Hurricane.

Hear Destiny tell the story of her recovery journey at Hope Rising in the video in the media player above.

The influence of drugs and alcohol entered Hardesty’s life at a young age. At 13, she started experimenting with friends and going to parties. As time went on, she began exploring harder drugs.

“It stopped being about the fun and the partying, and it started to be more about numbing the pain,” she said.

Hardesty said her life as a heroin addict was miserable. She was lonely, dishonest with everyone around her – including herself – and depressed.

“It looked a lot like not wanting to live anymore,” she said.

Hardesty spent a little over a year in treatment and was doing well, but she ultimately relapsed. She found out she was pregnant during the relapse. Knowing something had to change for the sake of herself and her unborn daughter, she found her way to Hope Rising.

Hope Rising employs highly trained staff who focus on each individual patient to encourage, support and assist them through their unique detox experience, providing a safe, judgment-free haven to begin their journey of recovery.

The counselors are what makes Hope Rising exceptional, Hardesty said. They spent time with her one-on-one and shared some of their own experiences, helping her feel less alone while undergoing treatment.

Now, Hardesty is clean and grateful to be a mom, to work a full-time job and to be needed and trusted by the people in her life.

“I’m grateful that I get to show up and go to meetings today, and that I’m not sitting in shame and guilt anymore,” she said. “Life today, it’s happy. I wake up and I have a purpose.”

Hardesty’s advice to others on their journey to recovery is to take everything one day at a time – but most importantly, to reach out and make a change.

“You don’t have to go there and figure out everything from there to the next year. You just have to show up,” she said. “If you’re still out there struggling and you want to get help, the right place to go is Hope Rising.”

Resources

Hope Rising Detox & Rehabilitation | Address: 865 W. 100 North, Hurricane | Telephone: 435-632-3335 or 435-375-3357 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

