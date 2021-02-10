Road Rage Duathlon, Cupid Shuffle 10K provide opportunities to get outside and stay active as temperatures rise

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As winter begins to fade and temperatures start to increase, a pair of events provide opportunities for further recreation in sunny St. George.

According to a press release from the city of St. George, the Road Rage Duathlon, set for Saturday, features a run-bike-run format in three different distances (sprint, Olympic and team) that will stage at Bloomington Park. Riders will bike an extended version of the paved Bloomington Loop. The run portion follows on city trails that hug the Virgin River.

“The Road Rage Duathlon is set at the perfect time to take advantage of our mild winters,” Aaron Metler, recreation supervisor for races and special events with the city of St. George, said in the press release. “This is a great event for all ages and abilities.”

The second leg of the St. George Races Flex Series involves the Cupid Shuffle 10K on Feb. 20. The race includes an out-and-back course stretching from Confluence Park to SunRiver St. George. During the event, runners head south on the Virgin River Trail to Bloomington Park, go under Man O War Road to the turnaround and then come back.

According to the press release, the Cupid Shuffle 10K, like the other races in the series, are COVID-19 friendly due to the staggered start times that allow for a maximum of 50 participants per hour.

“Many people have felt cooped up with the double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and winter’s limited daylight,” Metler said. “The Cupid Shuffle 10K is a safe way to get exercise, enjoy an upbeat race atmosphere and leave with some fancy socks – which are a part of every SGR Flex race.”

Visit the St. George Races website for more information.

About St. George Races

St. George Races hosts a variety of half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the city of St. George and the Washington County area. St. George Races offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.