State next as Region 9 wrestlers complete divisionals

Pine View wrestling's Jaren Marx grapples with Carbon's Jacob Nelson at the Enterprise Tournament, Enterprise, Utah, Jan. 23, 2021. Marx qualified for state at the UHSAA 4A Division A duals | File photo by Rich Allen, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — Desert Hills High hosted one half of the 4A UHSAA wrestling divisionals on Friday and Saturday, hosting five of Region 9’s teams. The rest competed in Uintah, which was dominated by the host school.

Region 9 had eight boys win their divisions across the two events, seven of which came from Division A at Desert Hills. The Thunder and Crimson Cliffs each had two win their divisions, leading the region.

After sweeping through the region with an undefeated 6-0, Snow Canyon landed third in Division A, tops among its in-region foes. It qualified 11 wrestlers for state and had two more narrowly miss in the ninth-place slots in their weights.

Hurricane led the way with the most overall state qualifiers with 12 and Josh Armstrong claimed the divisional title for the 152-pound class. The Tigers were 14.5 points behind third-place Snow Canyon to take fourth place in Division A. Crimson Cliffs finished fifth, Desert Hills finished sixth and Cedar finished seventh at the St. George tournament. Mountain Crest won the event overall with 558 points, 206 ahead of second-place Green Canyon.

At Uintah, Pine View was the highest finisher in fifth place with 228 points. The host school won the event with a staggering 528 points, 130 ahead of second-place Bear River. Canyon View finished sixth and Dixie placed seventh out of 10 teams.

In all, 71 wrestlers from Region 9 qualified for the state tournament with at least an eighth place finish at divisionals. The tournament will be held at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, Utah on Feb. 20.

Here are the qualifiers from each Region 9 team, their weight class and their finish in divisionals.

Canyon View: 10 state qualifiers

Alexander Kay, 106, sixth place

Ayshton Mardis, 113, eighth place

Jack Cavalier, 126, eighth place

Jacob Olsen, 132, second place

Joseph Fischer, 160, sixth place

Waylon Jones, 170, fifth place

Tommy English, 170, seventh place

Gavin Cardenas, 182, sixth place

Dayne Hudson, 195, seventh place

Marc Richardson, 220, seventh place

Cedar City: nine state qualifiers, one divisional champion

Greg Melling, 113, fifth place

Lawson Black, 120, eighth place

Cooper Anderson, 138, fourth place

Jancen Payne, 145, sixth place

Rayce Zobell, 152, sixth place

Trey Payne, 182, fourth place

Bryan White, 195, fourth place

Payton Murray, 220, first place

Ben Ellis, 220, third place

Crimson Cliffs: 11 state qualifiers, two divisional champions

Corbin Hansen, 106, seventh place

Parker Johnston, 113, eighth place

Ace Layton, 126, seventh place

Brandon Norton, 132, fifth place

Gavin Carter, 152, eighth place

Matthew Martinez, 160, second place

Nic Baum, 170, fifth place

Eldon Milton, 182, first place

Mason Vasquez, 195, seventh place

Jason Ponausuia, 285, first place

Alex Cole, 285, eighth place

Desert Hills: eight state qualifiers, two divisional champions

Nathaniel Fordham, 120, first place

Tanner Esplin, 145, fourth place

Keagan Boyce, 160, first place

Christian Bolli, 160, sixth place

Scott Stokes, 170, fourth place

Noah Fuailetolo, 195, second place

Dawson Bundy, 220, second place

Chance Richins, 285, fifth place

Dixie: nine state qualifiers

Landon Houghton, 106, eighth place

Oscar Walsh, 113, seventh place

Anderson, 126, sixth place

Korbin Suwyn, 132, fourth place

Tylan Thompson, 132, sixth place

Yair Galvan, 160, eighth place

Kade Smith, 182, eighth place

Kenneth Ericksen, 285, fourth place

Aiden Crawford, 285, seventh place

Hurricane: 12 state qualifiers, one divisional champion

Timothy Lawton, 106, sixth place

Caden Andersen, 113, fourth place

Seth Armstrong, 120, third place

Kayleb Murphy, 120, sixth place

Mikah Murphy, 126, fifth place

Cole Johnson, 132, fourth place

Tristyn Dennett, 138, second place

Taiji Harada, 138, sixth place

Ben Jackman, 145, eighth place

Joshua Armstrong, 152, first place

Alex Stubbs, 160, eighth place

Seth Peart, 195, eighth place

Pine View: 11 state qualifiers, one divisional champion

Jaren Marx, 113, first place

Payton Marx, 120, fourth place

Caleb Bundy, 126, third place

Porter Jeppson, 138, sixth place

Jack Smart, 152, sixth place

Bridger Gifford, 160, third place

Dallin Barlow, 170, fourth place

Ryder Hendry, 195, fourth place

Scott Palmer, 195, eighth place

Corbin Gifford, 220, fourth place

Payton Calico, 285, third place

Snow Canyon: 11 state qualifiers

Asher Farr, 106, fourth place

Edgar Renteria, 113, third place

Brannon Wilson, 120, seventh place

Jace Lang, 145, second place

Rockwell Jones, 170, second place

Phoenix Michael Oliver, 170, seventh place

Tag Gubler, 182, sixth place

Beau Miller, 182, eighth place

Carson Hansen, 195, first place

Vincent Threlfall, 195, fifth place

Breccan Fisher, 220, fifth place

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.