State next as Region 9 wrestlers complete divisionals

ST. GEORGE — Desert Hills High hosted one half of the 4A UHSAA wrestling divisionals on Friday and Saturday, hosting five of Region 9’s teams. The rest competed in Uintah, which was dominated by the host school.
Region 9 had eight boys win their divisions across the two events, seven of which came from Division A at Desert Hills. The Thunder and Crimson Cliffs each had two win their divisions, leading the region.
After sweeping through the region with an undefeated 6-0, Snow Canyon landed third in Division A, tops among its in-region foes. It qualified 11 wrestlers for state and had two more narrowly miss in the ninth-place slots in their weights.
Hurricane led the way with the most overall state qualifiers with 12 and Josh Armstrong claimed the divisional title for the 152-pound class. The Tigers were 14.5 points behind third-place Snow Canyon to take fourth place in Division A. Crimson Cliffs finished fifth, Desert Hills finished sixth and Cedar finished seventh at the St. George tournament. Mountain Crest won the event overall with 558 points, 206 ahead of second-place Green Canyon.
At Uintah, Pine View was the highest finisher in fifth place with 228 points. The host school won the event with a staggering 528 points, 130 ahead of second-place Bear River. Canyon View finished sixth and Dixie placed seventh out of 10 teams.
In all, 71 wrestlers from Region 9 qualified for the state tournament with at least an eighth place finish at divisionals. The tournament will be held at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, Utah on Feb. 20.
Here are the qualifiers from each Region 9 team, their weight class and their finish in divisionals.
Canyon View: 10 state qualifiers
Alexander Kay, 106, sixth place
Ayshton Mardis, 113, eighth place
Jack Cavalier, 126, eighth place
Jacob Olsen, 132, second place
Joseph Fischer, 160, sixth place
Waylon Jones, 170, fifth place
Tommy English, 170, seventh place
Gavin Cardenas, 182, sixth place
Dayne Hudson, 195, seventh place
Marc Richardson, 220, seventh place
Cedar City: nine state qualifiers, one divisional champion
Greg Melling, 113, fifth place
Lawson Black, 120, eighth place
Cooper Anderson, 138, fourth place
Jancen Payne, 145, sixth place
Rayce Zobell, 152, sixth place
Trey Payne, 182, fourth place
Bryan White, 195, fourth place
Payton Murray, 220, first place
Ben Ellis, 220, third place
Crimson Cliffs: 11 state qualifiers, two divisional champions
Corbin Hansen, 106, seventh place
Parker Johnston, 113, eighth place
Ace Layton, 126, seventh place
Brandon Norton, 132, fifth place
Gavin Carter, 152, eighth place
Matthew Martinez, 160, second place
Nic Baum, 170, fifth place
Eldon Milton, 182, first place
Mason Vasquez, 195, seventh place
Jason Ponausuia, 285, first place
Alex Cole, 285, eighth place
Desert Hills: eight state qualifiers, two divisional champions
Nathaniel Fordham, 120, first place
Tanner Esplin, 145, fourth place
Keagan Boyce, 160, first place
Christian Bolli, 160, sixth place
Scott Stokes, 170, fourth place
Noah Fuailetolo, 195, second place
Dawson Bundy, 220, second place
Chance Richins, 285, fifth place
Dixie: nine state qualifiers
Landon Houghton, 106, eighth place
Oscar Walsh, 113, seventh place
Anderson, 126, sixth place
Korbin Suwyn, 132, fourth place
Tylan Thompson, 132, sixth place
Yair Galvan, 160, eighth place
Kade Smith, 182, eighth place
Kenneth Ericksen, 285, fourth place
Aiden Crawford, 285, seventh place
Hurricane: 12 state qualifiers, one divisional champion
Timothy Lawton, 106, sixth place
Caden Andersen, 113, fourth place
Seth Armstrong, 120, third place
Kayleb Murphy, 120, sixth place
Mikah Murphy, 126, fifth place
Cole Johnson, 132, fourth place
Tristyn Dennett, 138, second place
Taiji Harada, 138, sixth place
Ben Jackman, 145, eighth place
Joshua Armstrong, 152, first place
Alex Stubbs, 160, eighth place
Seth Peart, 195, eighth place
Pine View: 11 state qualifiers, one divisional champion
Jaren Marx, 113, first place
Payton Marx, 120, fourth place
Caleb Bundy, 126, third place
Porter Jeppson, 138, sixth place
Jack Smart, 152, sixth place
Bridger Gifford, 160, third place
Dallin Barlow, 170, fourth place
Ryder Hendry, 195, fourth place
Scott Palmer, 195, eighth place
Corbin Gifford, 220, fourth place
Payton Calico, 285, third place
Snow Canyon: 11 state qualifiers
Asher Farr, 106, fourth place
Edgar Renteria, 113, third place
Brannon Wilson, 120, seventh place
Jace Lang, 145, second place
Rockwell Jones, 170, second place
Phoenix Michael Oliver, 170, seventh place
Tag Gubler, 182, sixth place
Beau Miller, 182, eighth place
Carson Hansen, 195, first place
Vincent Threlfall, 195, fifth place
Breccan Fisher, 220, fifth place
