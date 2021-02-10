Renowned artist Angela Mia De la Vega donates sculpture to city of St. George

Dallas-based artist Angela Mia De la Vega was honored for the gift of her bronze sculpture Anika to the city of St. George, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Art Around the Corner, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At the Thursday meeting of the St. George City Council, Dallas-based artist Angela Mia De la Vega was honored for the gift of her bronze sculpture Anika to the city.

According to a press release issued by the city of St. George, De la Vega generously donated the artwork – valued at $8,500 – to become part of the city’s permanent public art collection following its installation as part of the current Art Around the Corner outdoor sculpture gallery.

Standing 3-feet tall, Anika is a sculpture of a girl clutching a duckling to her chest while gazing off into the distance. De la Vega crafted and named the sculpture in honor of her then 3-year-old goddaughter, whose mother grew up on a farm.

“Anika’s mom definitely encouraged her children to love animals and nature, so the duckling represents that love,” De la Vega said. “As it turns out, Anika is now 14 and a fantastic artist in her own right.”

De la Vega, a lifelong sculptor, says her artistic talents became evident at a young age.

“I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t drawing,” she said. “Also, my mom always said that I started sculpting my mashed potatoes when I was still in my high-chair. She and my stepfather were both educators, and they supported and nurtured my love of art throughout my life.”

A summa cum laude graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania, De la Vega completed undergraduate and post-graduate studies at the University of Madrid, Spain. She is a member of the National Sculpture Society and American Women Artists, and she was named a Living Master by the prestigious Art Renewal Center.

“Freedom of spirit is my work’s purpose: to uplift and inspire feelings of pure love and joy,” De la Vega said. “When I heard that Anika had been well-received by the St. George community while she was part of the Art Around the Corner show, and that she was bringing people joy, I just felt that she needed to stay in St. George. As an artist, it’s very affirming to know that your work has been embraced and celebrated.”

St. George Mayor Michele Randall said De la Vega’s donation is greatly appreciated by the entire St. George community.

“Anika perfectly embodies the innocence of the very young,” Randall said. “She will be prized by everyone who sees her, for years to come.”

The sculpture will be installed at a permanent location, with the site yet to be determined.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.