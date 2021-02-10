Lunch-hour traffic impacted after SUV crashes into school bus in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A driver rear-ended a school bus at a Cedar City intersection Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident, which happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 200 North and 800 West, involved a blue Subaru Forester SUV and a yellow Iron County School District bus.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Tim Bonzo said the bus was stopped in the left-turn lane on 800 West, as its driver was preparing to turn onto westbound 200 North.

“The (driver of the) blue Forester was coming up the road to do the same thing,” Bonzo told Cedar City News at the scene. “He evidently failed to see the bus stopped and ran into the back of it.”

No injuries were reported.

“Both drivers are fine,” Bonzo said, adding that nobody else was aboard either vehicle.

“There’s no kids on the bus,” he said.

Damage to the bus was minimal, with virtually no visible signs of impact. After being examined by school district personnel, the bus was driven away about 15-20 minutes later to resume its route.

The Subaru, however, sustained moderate to heavy front-end damage and was rendered inoperable. It was towed from the scene.

Citations were pending, Bonzo said at the scene, adding that it was likely the driver of the Subaru would be cited for improper lookout or a similar traffic violation.

Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately 30 minutes while the scene was investigated and cleared.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

