Man enters guilty plea in case of Gary Hall, murdered 37-year ‘iconic’ Denny’s cook

ST. GEORGE — A 2020 murder case is nearing its conclusion with the entering of a guilty plea Tuesday from the man accused of killing his roommate and well-known local cook at the apartment the two men shared on 300 East in St. George.

Joshua Anthony Huntsman, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder during a hearing held in 5th District Court via video.

As part of the plea deal between the state and the defense, the second-degree felony theft charge will be dropped, and the state agreed to a maximum prison sentence of 15 years to life in exchange for the guilty plea.

The charges are related to the murder of 62-year-old Gary Hall, a long-time resident of St. George who was found shot to death inside the apartment last July.

The incident began when officers were called to the apartment complex to conduct a welfare check on Hall after the general manager of Denny’s on St. George Boulevard contacted police to say the 37-year veteran cook failed to show up for work or call in.

According to court records, when officers forced entry through the front door to perform life-saving measures, they found Hall lying dead in a pool of blood and covered with a blanket. Officers learned that Hall’s vehicle, a Honda passenger car, was missing from its parking space in front of the complex.

It was later determined during an autopsy that Hall sustained two gunshot wounds to the head, one to the front of the face and the other to the back of the head.

Huntsman fled to Santa Rosa, California, shortly after the murder and was arrested after authorities there located the Honda parked at a grocery store. He was arrested a short time later and then extradited back to Washington County and has remained in jail without bail ever since.

Weeks after the incident, dozens gathered in the Denny’s parking lot for an impromptu memorial service to honor Hall, who was referred to as “iconic” and known by many as “the cook at Denny’s” who had “probably cooked for everyone living in St. George at some point.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, District Judge Jeffery Wilcox addressed Huntsman to confirm the defendant entered into the plea agreement knowing there was the “possibility” of a sentence of at least 15 years per the agreement.

Wilcox also made it clear he was not required as a judge to adhere to any agreements made between the prosecution and the defense. To the defendant, Wilcox said, “You understand I am not bound by any agreement between you, your attorney and the state.”

He also added that a presentence report would be conducted by Adult Probation and Parole and the report, which might recommend a more stringent minimum sentence, would be used by the court as a guideline during a sentencing hearing.

Prosecutor Eric Gentry requested adequate time for sentencing to allow for several individuals who wanted to make a victim impact statement. As such, Wilcox scheduled the sentencing hearing for March 23 at 3 p.m. with additional time allotted for those statements to be heard before the court.

