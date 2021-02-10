TGIF Show: Your Presidents’ Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Presidents’ Day weekend events | Feb. 12-15
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 2021 Art & Design Faculty Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Let’s Paint Hearts | Admission: $14 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., George.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Valentine’s Paint Night | Admission: $59 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Basic Trauma First Aid | Admission: $40 | Location: Firearms University at Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | New Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., George.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. | My Funny Valentine | Admission: $22-$36.95 | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 S. Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Leading Men Don’t Dance! | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Secret Garden | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m. | Orchestra of Southern Utah Children’s Jubilee | Admission: $5 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Valentine’s Dinner | Admission: $99.99-$119.99 | Location: The Ledges of St. George, 1585 W. Ledges Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Vegan Society of Utah, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Just Barely | Admission: $5 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Acoustic Show with Shawn Hand & David Lee Williams | Admission: Free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7-9 p.m. | Michael Dee | Admission: Free | Location: Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Jamit | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Rosie Fischer | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The 8EEZ Band | Admission: $5 | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 5-8 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Last Chair Saloon, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Valentine’s Day Dinner with Charlie Kessner | Admission: $65 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | St. George Area Parade of Homes | Admission: $16 | Location: Across Washington County.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Cupid Shuffle Valentine’s Dance | Admission: $15 | Location: Washington City Museum, 25 E. Telegraph St., Washington City.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Valentine’s Day Dinner with Skyler Ledesma | Admission: $65 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Traffic Light Party | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Warehouse Bar + Kitchen, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7-9 p.m. | Valentine’s Day Dinner with Happy Hour | Admission: $65 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Road Rage Duathlon | Admission: $55 | Location: Bloomington Park, 650 W. Man O War Road, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Bike Ride for Josh Wilson | Admission: Free | Location: Desert Canyons Trailhead, Desert Canyons Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Walking Tour of Historic Downtown St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Mountain Force 22 | Admission: $30-$500 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, Grafton Building, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
