2 schools in Little Valley area put on lockout, residents told to shelter in place for police incident

February 9, 2021
ST. GEORGE — Two schools in the Little Valley area were put on lockout Tuesday morning, and area residents were advised to shelter in place as the result of a police action.

Steven Dunham, Washington County School District communications director, confirmed with St. George News that Little Valley Elementary and Sunrise Ridge Intermediate are on loc out for a “police incident.”

“It’s not at our schools, it’s in our neighborhood,” Dunham said, adding that a lockout “essentially means that exterior doors are locked, school is proceeding as normal and all students are safe and accounted for.”

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin messaged St. George News that there is an incident in the area and that residents should “lock doors and shelter in place.”

Atkin said the action involves a fugitive described as a white male, 6-foot-3-inches, weighing approximately 250 pounds with a shaved head and wearing a red T-shirt and sunglasses.

“If you notice anything suspicious, contact dispatch (at 435-627-4300),” Atkin said.

This is a developing story.

